The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Stephen Curry was just playing with the Hawks. The Golden State Warriors became the first NBA team to ever start a season with 50 wins in their first 55 games, beating the Atlanta Hawks in a game that was close for a while. But as usual, the story was Stephen Curry and he set the tone early, driving, spinning, deking, and dishing to Harrison Barnes for a wide-open 3-pointer. Curry is so confident that Barnes won’t miss that he starts walking up the court before the shot lands.

Hockey Skills. From the AHL comes the Utica Comets and 9-year-old Cooper Faughnan of their junior team. In basketball, sometimes the ball never touches the court. Well, apparently in hockey, sometimes the puck never touches the ice.

Nine year old Cooper Faughnan of the Jr. #Comets Elite Team, displayed some great hands last night. pic.twitter.com/bjPkVTsaRD

— Utica Comets (@UticaComets) February 21, 2016

Stephen Curry with the a three and a dance. As the Warriors started to pull away in the fourth quarter, Curry hit a turnaround three-pointer in front of the Hawks bench. He then celebrated by turning around and doing a little shimmy right in front of the Hawks players. Curry would say after the game that it was just a little fun directed at former teammate Kent Bazemore, but Steph has to be careful. It’s good to have fun, but someday he’ll do this in front of the wrong bench and somebody will take exception.

NOW WATCH: A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model explains why her job is much harder than it looks



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.