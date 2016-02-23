The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Denny Hamlin wins a thrilling Daytona 500. Hamlin started the final lap in fourth place. He needed a push from Kevin Harvick, a nice move to get past Matt Kenseth, and lots of bumping with Martin Truex, Jr., to cross the finish line first, by just inches. It was the closest finish in Daytona 500 history. You can see more GIFs and images here.

The Save of the Day. We have to go to the AHL and the St. John’s IceCaps and the Binghampton Senators when it looked like the Sens were going to put away an easy empty-net goal. Out of nowhere, Bud Halloway does his best Superman impersonation and knocks the puck out of mid-air with his stick.

The Dunk of the Day. Felix Balamou is a 6-foot-4, senior guard for St. John’s and he used two hands to posterize the entire Seton Hall defence. However, it was Seton Hall with the last laugh as they went on to win 62-61.

Bonus. In the funniest moment of the Daytona 500, John Cena, who was at the Daytona 500 to promote his new show on Fox and drive the pace car, got caught in the pre-race crossfire when Jamie Little was doing a walk through the crowd along pit row. Poor Cena was just trying to blend in — not easy for a pro wrestler — and got a face full of ponytail and seemingly had no idea how to react.

