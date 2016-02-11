The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

Peak Stephen Curry. We all know Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter on earth, a great passer, and a great handler of the basketball. But two things Curry doesn’t get enough credit for are his improved defence and his hockey assists (the pass that leads to the assist on a basket). Curry is fourth in the NBA with 2.2 steals per game and he leads the NBA in hockey assists at 2.4 per game. On this gorgeous play we see both. The Warriors went on to win 123-110.

Chris Bosh found the fountain of youth. Not a lot of people were watching Chris Bosh during his Toronto Raptors days, but back then, Bosh was a legit NBA scorer with some devastating moves and a nice soft touch from outside. That got lost a little when he teamed up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade and people started paying attention. But Classic Bosh came out to play on Tuesday night. However, the Heat would fall to the Spurs 119-101.

Kristaps continues display low-post moves like he is a veteran from the 80s. Here is a spin-move dunk that looks nice and simple enough, but there are some subtleties here that make it great. Watch the defender. Porzingis waits for the defender to make a mistake before going into the spin zone. As Carmelo Anthony cuts towards the top of the lane, Porzingis gives a very subtle fake pass, the defender leans just a little bit in that direction and it was game over. Kristaps spins, the defender nearly falls over from leaning the wrong way, and Porzingis gets an easy dunk. Porzingis finished with 20 points, but the Knicks lost to the Wizards 111-108.

