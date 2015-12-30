The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday morning.

Jared Goff put on a show. Cal beat Air Force 55-36 in the Armed Forces Bowl thanks in large part to the NFL-ready arm of quarterback Jared Goff. There is a lot of debate about how early Goff should go in the first round of the NFL Draft, and it seemed like Goff used this game to send a message and he did it with throws like this one, one of the prettiest throw-catch combos you will see. Goff finished 25-37 for 467 yards and six touchdown passes.

DJ Chark had to run about 150 yards to score a touchdown. On the first play after Texas Tech had scored a touchdown and cut the lead to 7-6 in the Texas Bowl, LSU went with some trickeration, handing the ball off to DJ Chark who used a couple of nifty moves, a whole lot of pure speed, and almost the entire field to score a touchdown. On the stat sheet this goes down as a 79-yard touchdown run, but that does not tell the true story of how much real estate Chark covered. LSU went on to win 56-27.

This is some serious elevation. In a 72-59 loss to in-state rival Baylor, Texas Southern had one shining moment as Orlando Coleman grabbed a missed shot out of mid-air and slammed it home. But what is really jaw-dropping about this dunk is just how high Coleman gets, with his head nearly level with the rim. At first it looks like he gets a little help from the defender’s shoulder, but the replay suggests that was not the case. Just pure hops.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.