The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday morning.

That’s a tough way to lose a ball game. After blowing a 14-3 lead against the Denver Broncos, the Cincinnati Bengals needed to score a field goal to extend overtime or a touchdown to end it. Instead, AJ McCarron was not prepared for a snap and the ball sailed by him. He then hesitated in his attempt to recover the loose ball, the Broncos jumped on it, and it was game over. The Broncos won 20-17.

Everybody contributes on the Spurs, even the mascot. Prior to the Spurs’ 101-95 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, a bat got into the AT&T Center and started flying around the court. If you have ever tried to snare a bat, it’s not easy (don’t ask), unless you are the San Antonio Spurs, who make everything look easy. Their mascot, The Coyote, put on a Batman costume, grabbed a net, and caught the bat. No problem.

Demaryius Thomas went into Odell Beckham Jr. mode. Demaryius Thomas was quiet in the first half as the Broncos struggled. But in the second half he helped lead the comeback with five catches, including this grab. It was only a 4-yard gain, but it was an important one on third down. With a defender yanking on one arm, Demaryius Thomas caught the bullet from Brock Osweiler with one hand as he was falling down. Impressive!

