The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday morning.

Barack Obama knows how to finish … a round of golf. While vacationing in Hawai’i, President Obama was just off the green on the 18th hole, about 40 feet from the hole. He then calmly drained the shot and walked off like a champion might, as if he expected it to go in the entire time. Well done indeed.

Zach Hodskins scored the coolest bucket in basketball this week. Normally a layup near the end of an 89-65 win would not merit much attention. But Zach Hodskins is a sophomore walk-on for the University of Florida and he has just one hand. As a late sub, Hodskins scored his first career basket and it was a beauty!

No. 1 Michigan State need a little help from the zebras. Michigan State entered their matchup against Oakland ranked No. 1 in the poll and undefeated at 13-0. But they found themselves in overtime of a hotly contested game with Kahlil Felder of Oakland going off for 37 points. But with Oakland down by two points with less than a minute to go in overtime, it was two points Felder didn’t score that decided the game. Driving to the basket, Felder was called for a push-off and Michigan State held on to a 99-93 win.

NOW WATCH: This is why the Golden State Warriors are so hard to beat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.