The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday morning.

Alec Burks threw it down, literally. The dunk of the night went to Alex Burks of the Utah Jazz who dunked all over the Phoenix Suns. But the debate rages. Did he dunk it? Did he “throw the ball” into the basket? Does it matter? The bench says it does not. The Jazz won 110-89.

No he did not! The Carolina Hurricanes lost to the Washington Capitals 2-1, but the “1” was downright impressive. Early in the third period, Kris Versteeg took a rebound off the boards, passed it to himself between his legs, and then gently flicked the puck into the net. Sassy!

Ouch! There are cross-checks and there is whatever Dalton Prout, a defenseman for the Columbus Blue Jackets, did to Sergei Plotnikov of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prout was given and a double-minor for his effort and the Blue Jackets lost 5-2 (via Deadspin).

