The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday morning.

Odell Beckham Jr. lost his gosh-darned mind. First of all, Carolina Panthers defensive back Josh Norman is not innocent in all of this, but Odell Beckham Jr. got baited and he took it too far. Rather than concentrate on catching passes and winning the game, with the NFC East still up for grabs, Beckham spent most of the first three quarters on Sunday going after Norman, culminating with one of the ugliest cheap shots you’ll see this year. You can read more here.

David Johnson broke all the tackles. David Johnson, a rookie, third-round draft pick out of the University of Northern Iowa, had a total of 139 yards rushing in the first 11 games of the season. He went for more than 90 yards in each of the last two weeks and on Sunday night, he had his first 100-yard rushing game, gaining 187 yards and scoring three touchdowns. But it was this run that had fans screaming as he broke all the tackles on the way to a 47-yard touchdown run. The Cardinals routed the Eagles 40-17.

He did what with the puck? The Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout, with the game-winning goal coming off both the blade and the stick of Aleksander Barkov. It is hard to even tell what he does with this slight-of-hand until you see the slo-mo replay. Impressive!

