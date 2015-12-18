The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday morning.

Jason Day’s wife was injured by LeBron James. In a scary scene, LeBron James dove into the stands for a loose ball and landed directly on Ellie Day, the wife of Jason Day, the professional golfer. Day was taken away from the court on a stretcher, but was conscious and talking and said to be OK. You can read more here.

Kobe Bryant can still fly. We are bound to get a few great moments from Kobe Bryant on his farewell tour this season. We got one on Thursday night when Bryant dunked for the first time this season and boy was it a beauty. Bryant had one of his patented drives to the basket that ends in a vicious dunk, and maybe the best part is the reactions from players on both teams. The Lakers would lose 107-87, but Fly, Kobe, fly!

The game-winner that wasn’t. In the closing seconds of a time game, the Charlotte Hornets turned over the ball and DeMar DeRozan promptly hit a half-court game-winning shot at the buzzer for the Toronto Raptors. There was just one problem: the Raptors had called timeout before the shot. The pain! And as luck would have it, the Raptors lost in overtime, 109-99. Ouch.

