The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday morning.

Abby Wambach walks off the pitch for a final time. Abby Wambach played her final game on Thursday night. Wambach didn’t score as she looked winded all night and the U.S. lost 1-0 to China. But none of that mattered as everyone was just there to see one of the greatest soccer players ever, men or women, play her final game. It came to an end in middle of the second half when she was subbed off leading to this great scene with her teammates.

Stephen Curry can do it all. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Phoenix Suns 128-103 with Klay Thompson going off for 43 points and a triple-double. But it was Stephen Curry who stole the show again and he did it all. He had fancy no-look passes, he had steals and reverse-layups, and when he needed a little extra space to take a 3-pointer, he did the Curry Shuffle and drained it. And to top it off, he did all of these things in one 2-minute stretch of the second quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis is long. In the New York Knicks’ 107-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kristaps Porzingis shook off a recent cold stretch by putting his length on display. He started off the night with a 3-pointer that only King Kong could defend. Later, after missing a three-pointer, he nimbly moved through the lane, took a pass and slammed the ball home with authority. And then there were the blocks. He is tall and somehow he manages to play even taller.

