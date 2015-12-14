The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday morning.

Don’t give Russell Westbrook 0.7 seconds and your back. With 0.7 seconds remaining in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks, Billy Donovan, coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, called a timeout to set up an inbounds play. It is unclear what play he called, but he should take credit for the one Russell Westbrook ran, bouncing a pass to himself off the back of Rodney Hood, setting up the buzzer-beater. The Thunder went on to win 104-98 in overtime.

Cam Newton is doing Houdini things with the football. The Panthers improved to 13-0 as they dominated the Atlanta Falcons 38-0. Of course, it is hard to stop a team when their quarterback throws passes like this one. Somehow, Newton sidearms the ball around two helmets at the line of scrimmage, past another leaping defender, and into the one spot where Ed Dickson could catch the ball.

The Raiders did what? When the NFL moved the extra-point kick back to the 15-yard line, the league was hoping more teams would go for the 2-point try. The NFL probably wasn’t expecting teams to do what the Oakland Raiders did on Sunday. After scoring a touchdown that put his team up three, coach Jack Del Rio inexplicably went for two instead of going for one and a 4-point lead. The Raiders failed. But luckily a last-minute drive for the Broncos, that needed only to get into field-goal range, came up short and the Raiders won 15-12.

