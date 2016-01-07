The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Not Kristaps! The New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 98-90, picking up their 18th win of the season and already surpassing their win total from last season. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis proved once again that he won’t shy away from any confrontation. Unfortunately, that lack of fear will lead to the occasional posterization, this one at the hands of Hassan Whiteside. Nooooooo!

Super Fleury! The Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1, but it would have been worse if not for the flying ability of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Less than one minute into the game, Fleury went airborne to stop this shot, which can’t be easy with all of that equipment.

Lionel Messi’s Golden Boot. Will Lionel Messi win his fifth Ballon d’Or? One possibly incorrect report came out claiming the winner of this year’s top footballer award had been leaked, something FIFA later denied. But either way, Messi showed once again why the report would be easy to believe, striking this gorgeous free kick against Espanyol on Wednesday.

