The Open-Air Cinema On Sydney Harbour Is Back - Here's What You Can Expect To See

The St. George OpenAir Cinema.

There are rituals to a Sydney summer and on balmy evenings that means kicking back at the OpenAir Cinema at Mrs Macquarie’s Chair.

This season is longest yet, from January 7 until February 21 and includes 20 Australian premiere or preview screenings. See the full 2015 program here. Highlights include The Theory of Everything – the biopic of astrophysicist Stephen Hawking; and the made-in-Australia WWII epic, Unbroken, directed and produced by Angelina Jolie.

Here’s some of the films being shown in the great outdoors over summer.

The Theory of Everything.

Birdman.

Wild.

Gone Girl.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (Part 1)

