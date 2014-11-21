The oOh!Media IPO Could Raise Up To $247.6 Million

Photo: Getty Images

Outdoor advertising company oOh!Media is looking to raise between $226.8 million and $247.6 million through its IPO in December.

Led by CHAMP Private Equity, the AFR reports the indicative share price range of between $2.45 to $2.85 gives the company a market value of between $324.1 million to $353.7 million or about 8.2 to 8.8 times expected EBITDA.

The company’s competitor APN Outdoor listed earlier this month at 9.4 times EBITDA.

The private equity company is expected to retain about 23% of oOh!Media when it lists in mid December.

