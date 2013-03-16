Only One Woman Made It Onto Glassdoor's Best-Liked CEO List

Victoria Secret’s Sharen Turney

Photo: LimitedBrandsInc. via YouTube

Only one woman received enough support from her team to make Glassdoor’s new list of the most-loved CEOs based on employee reviews.



Victoria Secret’s Sharen Turney ranked number 42 out of 50 on the list.

How come none of the other powerful women running big companies made the list?

Sheryl Sandberg’s notes in her recently published book “Lean In” that women are more critical of one another than men, and that successful females are actually less liked by their colleagues. But this isn’t the case with Turney.

Victoria’s Secret’s employee reviews on Glassdoor mostly come from retail associates, who tend to be women, meaning Turney’s appearance on the list can be attributed to a mostly female workforce.

Victoria’s Secret prides itself on promoting female empowerment, and the fierce competition we often hear about between females in the workplace doesn’t seem to be as big of an issue at the company, whose workforce is more than 90 per cent female.

Lucy Kellaway, a popular British columnist and powerful woman herself, recently wrote a provocative piece at the Financial Times saying that the reason why successful women are less liked than their male counterparts is because the ones who make it “have to be more impressive and more fierce” and therefore, scarier.

But Kellaway says women should use it to their advantage: “I know all sorts of women who get their way because their bosses are too terrified to say no,” she writes.

While being intentionally “scary” may help women rise to the top, it won’t necessarily win them brownie points from their subordinates. As women become more prominent players in the workplace, perhaps it’s time that society shed this idea that women can only be either “motherly” material or “scary” career-ambitious females.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.