This is the only winter hat guys should wear

Shutterstock A wool watch cap will keep you warm and happy this winter.

Men, by and large, are advised to stay away from headwear. Of course, when it gets cold enough that’s thrown out the window.

So how can a man keep his head warm while still looking decent? The only decent answer is the classic watch cap — also known as a beanie or knit cap.

It’s a classic style, one that dates back to the 18th century, when fisherman, sailors, and other cold weather laborers needed something to keep their head warm. Wool insulates well for this purpose, and keeps its insulating properties even when wet.

This also makes it the ideal winter weather hat, as even through snow, sleet, or freezing rain, it will keep your noggin warmer than any other hat.

Here are a few things you need to look for when choosing a watch cap: You want it to be made out of wool, you want it to fit your head well, and the colour should match the rest of your outerwear. You should also look for a more modern style if you want to avoid looking like a fisherman.

Some of our favourites are made by Everlane, which are the perfect size, shape, material, and style.

Here’s what you shouldn’t wear: brimmed beanies, baseball caps, or fleece hats. These will all age you in a terrible way, casting a sharp disparity between your age and the youthful carelessness of your headwear.

Have a burning men’s style question? Ask me. I may answer you in a future post. Email me at [email protected] with the subject line “Men’s style question”.

NOW WATCH: Everyday phrases that even smart people say incorrectly



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.