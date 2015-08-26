There were only 3 zip codes in America without any Ashley Madison accounts --  here they are

One of the reasons why the Ashley Madison hack has swept through America’s imagination to such a profound degree is how all-encompassing it seemed. The hack clawed its way into communities all across the country — well, not quite every community.

Gawker’s Gabrielle Bluestone has uncovered that there are precisely three zip codes across America that have no record of Ashley Madison users. That’s zip codes, not area codes. And what do they have in common? They are partially lacking two things: the internet and a large amount of people.

Gawker’s discovery highlights a pretty dark truth. These three zip codes are probably the only ones in America that don’t house spouses looking to cheat, at least not by using Ashley Madison.

Here they are:

Nikolai, AK (99691) — Population, 94 (2010 census)



Most of the residents of Nikolai are indigenous Alaskan, according to Gawker, and the town can dip to sixty below zero in the winter.

Perryville, AK (99648) — Population, 113 (2010 census)

When Gawker asked a local why no one in her town was on Ashley Madison, she replied that there was maybe only 10 households in the entire town that had internet. This town is also predominantly indigenous Alaskan.

Polvadera, NM (87828) — Population, 269 (2010 census)



An employee at the county Clerk’s office told Gawker that there probably was no one on Ashley Madison because you can’t get reception in that area, which is about four square miles of rural peace.

And there you have it. Those are the last vestiges of America left untouched by Ashley Madison — though of course there is the possibility that there are other bastions of innocence that have fake accounts registered to them. Even so, the ubiquity of Ashley Madison is striking.

NOW WATCH: This drummer created a whole song using only the sound of coins



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.