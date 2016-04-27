These are the only 3 dress shirts every guy needs to own

Shutterstock There’s more to shirting than white.

Conventional wisdom says you can never have too many dress shirts.

And while that’s true, the colour still matters. Sure, white shirts will go with every suit you can think of, but that’s not the only type of shirt you should own. (Plus, they can stain easily.)

We recommend you have at least three shirts: one in a standard, stark white for when you need to look clean and pressed, along with a backup in a pale blue to mix it up. These two will be the workhorse of your work and suiting wardrobe, not matter how often you need to wear them.

We also recommend you throw in one shirt in a fun pattern like window-check or Tattersall for more adventurous days, when you still need to wear a suit but want to have a bit of fun with it.

All three shirts should have:

A semi-spread collar, since that is the most commonly accepted in the workplace.

Button cuffs, since French cuffs are a little too much for a basic work wardrobe.

The most important thing for dress shirts is fit. It should be form-fitting, but not tight. A tailor is a good option if a shirt is too big for you, but not even the best needle-and-thread whiz can make a shirt larger.

You should find a shirt brand with a fit that works for you. Online services like Stantt, Shirtcycle, and Combatant Gentleman make it super-easy to do, but don’t overlook dress shirt standbys like Brooks Brothers and Thomas Pink.

