The Only Thing You Need To Know About The New Apple TV

Photo: Apple

Apple’s new iPad isn’t the only gadget the company will sell tomorrow.There’s also a new version of the Apple TV box.



It looks exactly the same as the last Apple TV. It runs the same OS. It has the same apps. It costs the same ($99).

So what’s new?

Just one thing: The new Apple TV has slightly more powerful guts that let it play full 1080p HD video.

That’s it.

The current Apple TV still plays HD video, but at a slightly lower quality (720p).

Apple did launch a brand new interface for Apple TV last week that looks a lot more like iOS, with all your apps lined up in an attractive grid formation. But that update is still available for the older Apple TV, so there’s almost no need to upgrade to the new model unless you really, really want full HD video.

