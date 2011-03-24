The Only Thing Worse Than Going To War Is Losing The War

Photo: ap

As I took a peek yesterday at Sky News before perusing the headlines in the British newspapers on the war in Libya, I felt as if I were watching Channel 2 during Operation Cast Lead.The British reporters sounded a lot like Roni Daniel, proclaiming that “our pilots” had gone to battle, Muammar Gadhafi’s air defenses had been “neutralized,” and the enemy had resorted to using civilians as “human shields.”



Read the full article at Haaretz >

