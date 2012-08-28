The Only Thing Rising Faster Than Food Stamp Usage Is Food Stamp Cost

Here are a couple of charts from Tim Wallace on the food stamp program, now called “SNAP” to remove the stigma. SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.



SNAP Participants

SNAP Program Costs in Millions

Photo: Global Economic Analysis

SNAP Facts and Figures

In the last four years the number of participants increased by 64.7%

In the last four years the program cost is up by 114.4%

Since 2000, the number of participants is up 170%

Since 2000, the program cost is up by 395%

