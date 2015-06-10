These are the only shoes guys need for summer

Warm weather means a switch up in your footwear rotation.

No more hightops and boots. Instead, low profiles and moc toes dominate the scene. Ranging from the super sporty summer shoe to the very conservative wingtip, we have 6 of the most popular shoe styles a guy can throw on his feet in the warmer months.

The selection below is all you need to take you through to September. Many of these styles require socklessness. For an easy way to hack that look, check out our full guide.

