The Complete Roundup Of This Morning's Same-Store Sales

Looking for recent SSS numbers from publicly traded retailers? Well then here you go:



DDS: Dillard’s reports Q4 comparable SSS down 8%. Reports FY09 comparable SSS down 10%.

ANF: Abercrombie & Fitch January SSS up 8% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 8.6%. Reports Q4 revenue $951M vs. consensus of $941.14M and Q4 SSS down 13%.

AEO: American Eagle reports January comparable SSS up 18%. American Eagle reports January comparable SSS up 18% vs. Retail Metrics estimate 5.5%.

JAS: Jo Ann Stores reports January comparable SSS up 4.4%. Jo Ann Stores reports January comparable SSS up 4.4% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 2%.

GYMB: Gymboree reports Q4 revenue $295.7M vs. consensus of $294.74M,

Reports Q4 SSS down 2%.

BONT: Bon-Ton Stores reports Q4 comparable SSS down 2.4%. Reports FY09 comparable SSS down 5.4%.

SMRT: Stein Mart January SSS down 2.5% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 3.5%

Q4 SSS were down 3.8%. Reports Q4 sales $341.8M vs. consensus of $337.55M.

M: Macy’s reports January comparable SSS up 3.4%. Macy’s reports January comparable SSS up 3.4% vs. Retail Metrics estimate flat. Macy’s raises Q4 and FY09 EPS guidance on better than expected SSS.

BKC: Burger King reports Q2 EPS 37c vs. consensus of 34c. Reports Q2 revenue $645.4M vs. consensus of $634.77M. Reports Q2 global SSS down 2%.

BKE: The Buckle January SSS down 1.2% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 3.7%.

ARO: Aeropostale January SSS up 6% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 6.2%.

GPS: Gap reports January SSS up 5% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 4.3%.

BKRS: Bakers Footwear reports Q4 comparable SSS up 0.8%. Bakers Footwear reports Q4 comparable SSS up 0.8% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 3%.

DBRN: Dress Barn reports Q2 comparable SSS up 10%.

KIRK: Kirkland’s reports Q4 SSS up 10.2%

Reports Q4 revenue $142.8M vs. consensus of $138M. :theflyonthewall.com

LTD: Limited January SSS up 6% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 0.3%. The company reported net sales of $622.6M for the four weeks ended Jan. 30, 2010, compared to net sales of $591.6M last year.

BJ: BJ’s Wholesale reports January comparable SSS up 8.4%. BJ’s Wholesale reports January comparable SSS up 8.4% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 4.7%.

COST: Costco January SSS up 8% vs. Retail Metrics estimate 7.2%.

ZUMZ: Zumiez reports January SSS up 1.8% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 1.2%

Total net sales for the four-week period ended January 30, 2010 increased 9.2% to $22.1M.

HOTT: Hot Topic reports January SSS down 13.1% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 12.5%.

NDN: 99c Only Stores reports Q3 EPS 35c vs. consensus of 25c. Reports Q3 revenue $359.1M vs. consensus of $361.76M. Reports Q3 SSS up 3.1%.

YUM: Yum! Brands reports Q4 EPS ex-items 50c vs. consensus of 48c. Reports Q4 sales $3.37B vs. consensus of $3.34B. SSS declined 5% for the full year and 8% in Q4 including a decline of 5% at Taco Bell, 8% at KFC and 12% at Pizza Hut.

FRED: Fred’s reports Janaury SSS down 2% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 1.3%.

DEST: Destination Maternity Janauary SSS down 8.1%.

CATO: Cato Corp January SSS down 4% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 3.5%.

URBN: Urban Outfitters January SSS up 4% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 4.9%.

SBH: Sally Beauty reports Q1 SSS up 3.8%.

BIG: Big Lots reports Q4 SSS up 5.1%. Previous guidance was for Q4 SSS up 3.5%-4.5%

PLCE: Children’s Place January SSS up 12% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 1.6%.

WTSLA: The Wet Seal reports January SSS down 3.7% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 3.6%.

TGT: Target reports January comparable SSS up 0.5%. Target reports January comparable SSS up 0.5% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 1.3%.

TJX: TJX Companies reports January comparable SSS up 12%. TJX Companies reports January comparable SSS up 12% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 7.4%.

DLTR: Dollar Tree reports Q4 sales $1.56B vs. consensus of $1.53B. The company’s SSS for Q4 increased 6.8%.

ROST: Ross Stores January SSS up 8% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 7.3%.

JWN: Nordstrom reports January SSS up 14% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 5.4%.

SKS: Saks reports comparable January SSS up 7%. Saks reports comparable January SSS up 7% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 2.4%.

KSS: Kohl’s reports January SSS up 6.5% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 2.6%.

JCP: J.C. Penney reports January comparable SSS down 4.6%. J.C. Penney reports January comparable SSS down 4.6% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 5.3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.