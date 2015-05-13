The only picture you need to see to understand why inflation in Argentina is so insane

Linette Lopez

Argentina’s inflation rate hit 40% in 2014, making it one of the countries with the highest inflation rate in the world.

It’s really hard to understand what that actually means to people’s daily lives, though, unless you’ve got a good illustration.

Luckily,Conz  
Preti over at BuzzFeed handed us this one. Here are two Argentine ads, one for a Volvo in 2001 and another for a Samsung Galaxy in 2015. They’re almost the same price.

Argentina inflation volvo samsungConz Preti, BuzzFeed

