The only pants men should wear in the summer

J Crew Summer pants are the way to go.

So you can’t wear shorts to work. But you don’t need to roast all summer.

There’s an easy solution to cover your bare legs in the summer months without suffering. A pair of lightweight chinos or dress pants in a summer-friendly colour are exactly what you need to look both appropriate and cool for the hottest months of the year.

They’re made with lighter cottons and blended with other fabrics to make sure you look both professional and chill.

This may require you to purchase new pants and have “summer pants” and “winter pants,” which may not be what you’re used to. And if clothing storage space is at a premium, this can be a tough pill to swallow.

But for women, this isn’t such a foreign concept, as they have quite different summer and winter wardrobes. There’s nothing weird or abnormal about having separate pants for different seasons — especially if you live in a climate where the temperate can vary widely.

You’ll be more comfortable throughout the year, and your non-sweaty legs will thank you. We’re not saying go crazy with a pair for every day of the week, but a pair of two for the hottest days of the hottest month of the year will go a long way.

And because you’re buying these pants just for summer (and Caribbean vacations), you’re free to pick more adventurous colours like a lighter blue or white. Most retailers you already shop at offer a version, like J Crew, Brooks Brothers, and Club Monaco. Look keywords like “summer weight” or “lightweight,” or alternative fabrics like linen.

As for whether you should wear socks or go for the sockless look (like this) at work, we’re not quite ready to head into that contentious debate quite yet.

