The Only One Who Sees That There Is A Giant Loophole In The Volcker Rule Is Senator Kaufman

Senator Kaufman slammed the financial reform bill’s version of the Volcker Rule in a press release issued last night.



He said:

The Volcker rule contains a giant loophole that allows megabanks partially to own, manage and run hedge funds and private equity funds.

We’re waiting on a call back from Kaufman to further explain this loophole.

We think there’s a chance this might be it, from Bloomberg:

A separate part of last week’s bill allows banks to provide “initial equity” in new funds to help “attract unaffiliated investors.”

Or it might be just that there is such a long waiting period before banks have to implement the Volcker Rule. And by then, perhaps the Volcker Rule will be elimated completely.

But clearly, in its current form, the Volcker Rule has some loophole because there is so much confusion about how it will impact banks and their investments in alternatives.

Different people say the Rule will have different effects on banks:

Banks can hold off divesting from their own hedge funds for 12 years, until 2022.

Lawrence Kaplan, an attorney at Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker LLP in Washington told Bloomberg: Rules curbing banks’ investments in their own funds would take effect 15 months to two years after a law is passed, according to the bill. Banks would have two years to comply, with the potential for three one-year extensions after that. They could seek another five years for “illiquid” funds such as private equity or real estate.

Lenders are allowed to invest as much as 3 per cent of their capital in the funds

Deutsche Bank analysts Matt O’Connor and Michael Carrier wrote that banks can invest 3% in hedge funds in a note to clients last week, according to Bloomberg.

Banks can hold off worrying about the Volcker Rule for 9 years

“In our understanding, it is nine years,” Mike Westling, a spokesman for Senator Jeff Merkley, told Bloomberg.

We will continue looking into the impact of the Volcker Rule, but this much confusion probably means there’s a large loophole.

It will be interesting to see if Citigroup and JPMorgan change their plans to increase alternative investments.

