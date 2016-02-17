These are the only 3 pieces of jewellery men should ever wear

Flickr/Kent Wang A minimalist Kent Wang watch with simple fleur-de-lis cuff links.

As far as jewellery goes, for men, simple is better. AsAskmen.com notes,the “less is more” adage applies to jewellery above all else.

Most men should be seen with only three main accessories decorating their appendages: a nice watch, a good pair of cuff links, and, if they’re married, a simple wedding band.

Why? Because unless you’re a movie star, pro athlete, or pirate, it’s extremely hard for today’s man to pull off anything more extravagant than those three pieces.

Earrings, metallic chains, and even bracelets look out of place on most men who try to pull them off. They just make it look like you’re trying too hard — more Tony Soprano than James Bond.

This doesn’t mean your accessories have to be boring, though. There is plenty of room within the confines of these three pieces to make a statement with your accessories. There are a million kinds of watches to choose from, as well as a set of cuff links for every interest under the sun.

As always, however, once you know the rules you are able to break them a bit.

Men’s style expert Barron Cuadro of Effortless Gent shies away from absolutes in regard to male jewellery.

“It all depends on a man’s personal style and how eccentric he is in his day-to-day wardrobe,” he told Business Insider. “Some guys (e.g., Pharrell, Johnny Depp) can wear a ton of jewellery and they look great, because it fits their personality and aesthetic. If, say, Don Draper showed up at SC&P one day in the same jewellery, it wouldn’t make sense.”

If you can get away with it and it fits your personal style — more power to you. But just keep in mind it might not fit in with your financial firm’s conservative dress code.

NOW WATCH: 10 fashion mistakes men make over and over at the office



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.