The Only iPhone 5 Feature That Matters

Apple’s iPhone 5 goes on sale Friday, including a polished new look. But only one new feature actually matters: Its super-fast LTE wireless connection. With Internet access that’s amazingly quicker than before, mobile computers like the iPhone 5 can finally live up to their promise.



What’s LTE?

Simply put: It’s the latest version of wireless network technology, used in the U.S. by Verizon Wireless, AT&T, and more recently, Sprint. LTE has been around for a couple of years, and Apple included it in this year’s new iPad. (That’s how I know firsthand how amazing it is.)

Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.