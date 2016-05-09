This is the only hat a grown man can get away with wearing

iStock A baseball cap is really the only hat a guy can get away with.

Hats used to be as common as shoes in America. You wouldn’t dream of leaving the house without one, and you wouldn’t dream of keeping it on indoors.

Now things are a little different. The guys who attempt to wear those kinds of hats — trilbys, fedoras, and panama-style hats, but also flatcaps — are aware that they’re doing something a little out-of-the-ordinary.

Basically, men should stop trying to wear these kinds of hats. Your fedora is not fun — it is an abomination. It’s just not working for you.

There are two exceptions to this strict no-hat rule:

You’re one of the two people who can get away with wearing a funky hat. They are:

A man who could have been alive when men did wear hats everyday. Johnny Depp and quirky people like him (and even he is pushing it).

The hat in question is a baseball cap. While a bit sporty of a look, a baseball cap can be worn in more casual styles with a high degree of success.

That’s it, and that’s all. All other instances of men wearing hats comes off strange and try-hard. There are so many easier ways to add interest to your outfit, there’s no reason to bring headwear into this. Almost every outfit that was paired with a hat would be better without that needless addition.

Many men, however, ask how they can protect their heads from the sun in the summertime. If you don’t want to wear a baseball cap, there isn’t really a way to do so. Grow out your hair a little longer, and if you don’t have enough to do that, wear sunscreen on your scalp.

If you’re going to the beach, you can get away with a straw hat. For every day, however, you’re best going uncovered.

If you’d like to get a baseball cap to protect your head this summer, our favourites are the vintage style made by Ebbets Field Flannels.

NOW WATCH: Why you hate the sound of your own voice



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.