The Only Empty Apple Store I've Ever Seen [PHOTOS]

Walking through snowy Munich last night, I saw something I’ve never seen before:



An empty Apple store.

The store was closed, so it’s not surprising that it was empty. But still, that’s not something I see every day. (The flagship store in New York never closes. And it’s never empty.)

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Munich’s a pretty city, especially at night in the snow. Here are some more shots from the centre of town.

The “New Town Hall” in Marienplatz. It’s always a wake-up call for Americans to visit Europe and be reminded that a building started in 1867 is considered “new.”

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

One of a couple massive iPad Mini billboards in the centre of Munich:

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Streetcars in the snow.

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Bikes in the snow.

(In New York, those would be bike frames in the snow, with wheels, seats, handle bars, and pedals having been stolen.)

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Statue of a guy walking in the snow… (Foreground, made of bronze. He’s someone in particular, but I forget who.)

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

SEE ALSO: There Was Only One Lousy Thing About My Business Class Flight Over Here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.