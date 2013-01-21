The Only Empty Apple Store I've Ever Seen [PHOTOS]

Henry Blodget

Walking through snowy Munich last night, I saw something I’ve never seen before:

An empty Apple store.

The store was closed, so it’s not surprising that it was empty.  But still, that’s not something I see every day. (The flagship store in New York never closes. And it’s never empty.)

Empty Apple store

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Munich’s a pretty city, especially at night in the snow. Here are some more shots from the centre of town.

The “New Town Hall” in Marienplatz. It’s always a wake-up call for Americans to visit Europe and be reminded that a building started in 1867 is considered “new.”

Munich New Town Hall

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

One of a couple massive iPad Mini billboards in the centre of Munich:

Munich iPad Mini

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Streetcars in the snow.

Munich streetcar snow

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Bikes in the snow.

(In New York, those would be bike frames in the snow, with wheels, seats, handle bars, and pedals having been stolen.)

Munich bikes

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Statue of a guy walking in the snow… (Foreground, made of bronze. He’s someone in particular, but I forget who.)

Munich street snow

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

