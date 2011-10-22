The Only Book Steve Jobs Downloaded To His iPad

Photo: Engadget

SPOILER ALERT! If you are holding out to read the Steve Jobs bio, then get off this page. The rest of you, read on …According to the latest leaked excerpt of the Jobs biography from Huffington Post the most important book in his life was the “Autobiography of a Yogi.”



It’s the only book he had on his iPad 2.

Here’s part of the description from Amazon:

This acclaimed autobiography presents a fascinating portrait of one of the great spiritual figures of our time. With engaging candor, eloquence, and wit, Paramahansa Yogananda tells the inspiring chronicle of his life: the experiences of his remarkable childhood, encounter with many saints and sages during his youthful search throughout India for an illumined teacher, 10 years of training in the hermitage of a revered yoga master, and the 30 years that he lived and taught in America. Also recorded here are his meetings with Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Luther Burbank, the Catholic stigmatist Therese Neumann, and other celebrated spiritual personalities of East and West. The author clearly explains the subtle but definite laws behind both the ordinary events of everyday life and the extraordinary events commonly termed miracles.

Other books and articles that were important to Jobs, per HuffPo:

“The Innovator’s Dilemma,” by Clayton Christensen

“Secrets of the Little Blue Box,” a 1971 Esquire story by Ron Rosenbaum

King Lear by Shakespeare

“Moby-Dick” by Herman Melville

Dylan Thomas’ work

“Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind,” by Shunryu Suzuki

“Cutting Through Spiritual Materialism” by Chogyam Trungpa

“Be Here Now,” by Ram Dass

“Diet for a Small Planet” by Frances Moore Lappe

“Mucusless Diet Healing System,” by Arnold Ehret

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.