The Only 5 Industries That Are Booming In Greece

Joe Weisenthal
greece athens ermou

Photo: Business Insider

A resident of Athens relays the only 5 industries that are booming in Greece:

  • Greek Yogurt: Yogurt has always been popular in Greece, but after the success of Chobani and Fage yogurt abroad, companies have redoubled down domestically to push Greek yogurt as a thing.
  • Cash for gold shops: They are all over the place here, not surprisingly.
  • Apple products: People are buying iPhones like crazy, and apparently they’re even buying them if they can’t afford the data plan, just for the status symbol.
  • Bicycle shops: This seems like a global trend. The cheapness relative to cars also probably helps.
  • Websites that promote good news about Greece: To fight the gloom, these are sprouting up all over the place.

