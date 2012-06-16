Photo: Business Insider
A resident of Athens relays the only 5 industries that are booming in Greece:
- Greek Yogurt: Yogurt has always been popular in Greece, but after the success of Chobani and Fage yogurt abroad, companies have redoubled down domestically to push Greek yogurt as a thing.
- Cash for gold shops: They are all over the place here, not surprisingly.
- Apple products: People are buying iPhones like crazy, and apparently they’re even buying them if they can’t afford the data plan, just for the status symbol.
- Bicycle shops: This seems like a global trend. The cheapness relative to cars also probably helps.
- Websites that promote good news about Greece: To fight the gloom, these are sprouting up all over the place.
