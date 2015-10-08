The only 3 boots men need for fall

Shutterstock Keep it simple.

Sweater weather is finally here, and with it comes a change in footwear.

As ever, boots remain popular this year. But there are three styles that every man should have in his wardrobe this fall (and beyond).

The Dress Boot

Contrary to popular belief, a dress boot is not an oxymoron.

In fall — and yes, even winter — a dress boot can be a great complement to your favourite casual or business suit.

They can also be dressed down with dark denim for an upgraded casual look. Since many dress boots are just fancier versions of a work boot, the shoes blend in effortlessly.

Dressed up or down, they’re perfect for most all office environments.

Two styles that hit the dress boot bull’s-eye are the Allen Edmonds Dalton and the Alden Shell Cordovan, which is a collaboration with J. Crew.

J Crew Alden x J. Crew Cap-Toe Cordovan Boot ($US691)

Both shoes are made by legendary American boot makers and perfectly encapsulate the rugged-meets-dressy aesthetic that brogued boots offer.

Allen Edmonds Allen Edmonds Dalton Boot ($US329)

Jack Erwin makes a version of a the Dalton that is a great compromise between price and quality.

J Crew Jack Erwin Carter Wingtip Combat Boot ($US220)

The Casual Boot

The casual boot range is where options really widen. Many men wear casual boots exclusively throughout winter and fall. It’s all about keeping your feet warm and being prepared for inclement weather or hiking adventures in style.

Two choices that straddle the line between casual and dress but are generally considered casual are the always-solid Alden Indy and the more niche Chelsea boot, which has recently exploded in popularity.

Jack Erwin Ellis Jack Erwin Ellis Boot ($US220)

Shoe Mart Alden Indy Boot ($US522)

For urban hikers, the Danner Mountain Pass lends a more rugged style and can only be dressed down.

Danner Danner Mountain Pass Horween Rio Boot ($US350)

The Chukka Boot

Chukka boots have only gotten more popular in the last five or so years. The shorter ankle style and unstructured nature differentiate them from the casual boot category.

Most chukka boots are three-season. You won’t want to wear them once the mercury drops and the snow falls, as they’re too thin and short.

Clarks makes the icon, but brands like Ted Baker, L.L. Bean, and Cole Haan have their own versions.

Amazon Clarks Desert Boot ($US130)

