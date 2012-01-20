The Only 26 US Cities That Have Regained All Of The Jobs They Lost During The Recession

There are a 154 million workers in the U.S., and the current 8.5%, unemployment rate means about 13.1 million Americans are still out of work.
A new report commissioned by the United States Council for Mayors and prepared by IHS Global Insight shows that only 26 of 363 metropolitan statistical areas have completely recovered the jobs they lost during the recession.
We drew on the report to show the number of jobs these metros lost during the recession, their pre-recession peak level, and the metro area’s employment level as a share of overall state employment.
Note: The “pre-recession peak” date varies from metro area to metro area, but represents a quarter between Q1 2007 and Q2 2009, where the metro area reached its highest employment before suffering recession job losses.
Jobs lost during the recession:
600
Pre-recession peak:
64,500
Share of state employment:
0.7%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
700
Pre-recession peak:
61,800
Share of state employment:
16.1%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
800
Pre-recession peak:
38,600
Share of state employment:
11.9%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
900
Pre-recession peak:
40,000
Share of state employment:
1.3%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
1,200
Pre-recession peak:
49,300
Share of state employment:
4.1%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
1,200
Pre-recession peak:
96,900
Share of state employment:
0.9%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
1,300
Pre-recession peak:
171,600
Share of state employment:
52.2%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
1,400
Pre-recession peak:
54,100
Share of state employment:
Grand Forks contributes 0.5% to Minnesota's employment rate and 26.6% to North Dakota's
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
1,400
Pre-recession peak:
64,400
Share of state employment:
8.7%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
1,500
Pre-recession peak:
50,300
Share of state employment:
0.9%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
1,700
Pre-recession peak:
122,100
Share of state employment:
Fargo contributes 0.7% to Minnesota's employment rate and 26.6% to North Dakota's
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
1,700
Pre-recession peak:
126,900
Share of state employment:
1.2%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
1,900
Pre-recession peak:
68,500
Share of state employment:
0.5%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
2,000
Pre-recession peak:
56,000
Share of state employment:
3.8%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
2,000
Pre-recession peak:
96,400
Share of state employment:
3.4%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs regained since the recession:
2,300
Pre-recession peak:
92,900
Share of state employment:
3.5%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
2,400
Pre-recession peak:
126,500
Share of state employment:
1.2%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
2,600
Pre-recession peak:
219,700
Share of state employment:
2.1%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
3,000
Pre-recession peak:
131,300
Share of state employment:
1.2%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
3,400
Pre-recession peak:
117,100
Share of state employment:
39.4%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
3,600
Pre-recession peak:
48,700
Share of state employment:
2.6%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
4,400
Pre-recession peak:
174,800
Share of state employment:
18.3%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
6,700
Pre-recession peak:
183,000
Share of state employment:
1.7%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
6,700
Pre-recession peak:
279,500
Share of state employment:
2.7%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
21,600
Pre-recession peak:
777,300
Share of state employment:
7.4%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Jobs lost during the recession:
106,700
Pre-recession peak:
2,606,600
Share of state employment:
24.6%
Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.