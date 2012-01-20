The Only 26 US Cities That Have Regained All Of The Jobs They Lost During The Recession

There are a 154 million workers in the U.S., and the current 8.5%, unemployment rate means about 13.1 million Americans are still out of work.



A new report commissioned by the United States Council for Mayors and prepared by IHS Global Insight shows that only 26 of 363 metropolitan statistical areas have completely recovered the jobs they lost during the recession.

We drew on the report to show the number of jobs these metros lost during the recession, their pre-recession peak level, and the metro area’s employment level as a share of overall state employment.

Note: The “pre-recession peak” date varies from metro area to metro area, but represents a quarter between Q1 2007 and Q2 2009, where the metro area reached its highest employment before suffering recession job losses.

