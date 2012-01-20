The Only 26 US Cities That Have Regained All Of The Jobs They Lost During The Recession

Mamta Badkar
Texas unemployment

There are a 154 million workers in the U.S., and the current 8.5%, unemployment rate means about 13.1 million Americans are still out of work.

A new report commissioned by the United States Council for Mayors and prepared by IHS Global Insight shows that only 26 of 363 metropolitan statistical areas have completely recovered the jobs they lost during the recession.

We drew on the report to show the number of jobs these metros lost during the recession, their pre-recession peak level, and the metro area’s employment level as a share of overall state employment.

Note: The “pre-recession peak” date varies from metro area to metro area, but represents a quarter between Q1 2007 and Q2 2009, where the metro area reached its highest employment before suffering recession job losses.

Ithaca, New York

Jobs lost during the recession:
600

Pre-recession peak:
64,500

Share of state employment:
0.7%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Bismarck, North Dakota

Jobs lost during the recession:
700

Pre-recession peak:
61,800

Share of state employment:
16.1%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Fairbanks, Alaska

Jobs lost during the recession:
800

Pre-recession peak:
38,600

Share of state employment:
11.9%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Cumberland, Maryland

Jobs lost during the recession:
900

Pre-recession peak:
40,000

Share of state employment:
1.3%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jobs lost during the recession:
1,200

Pre-recession peak:
49,300

Share of state employment:
4.1%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

College Station-Bryan, Texas

Jobs lost during the recession:
1,200

Pre-recession peak:
96,900

Share of state employment:
0.9%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Anchorage, Alaska

Jobs lost during the recession:
1,300

Pre-recession peak:
171,600

Share of state employment:
52.2%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Grand Forks, North Dakota-Minnesota

Jobs lost during the recession:
1,400

Pre-recession peak:
54,100

Share of state employment:
Grand Forks contributes 0.5% to Minnesota's employment rate and 26.6% to North Dakota's

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Morgantown, West Virginia

Jobs lost during the recession:
1,400

Pre-recession peak:
64,400

Share of state employment:
8.7%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Jobs lost during the recession:
1,500

Pre-recession peak:
50,300

Share of state employment:
0.9%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Fargo, North Dakota-Minnesota

Jobs lost during the recession:
1,700

Pre-recession peak:
122,100

Share of state employment:
Fargo contributes 0.7% to Minnesota's employment rate and 26.6% to North Dakota's

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood, Texas

Jobs lost during the recession:
1,700

Pre-recession peak:
126,900

Share of state employment:
1.2%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Wheeling, West Virginia

Jobs lost during the recession:
1,900

Pre-recession peak:
68,500

Share of state employment:
0.5%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Dubuque, Iowa

Jobs lost during the recession:
2,000

Pre-recession peak:
56,000

Share of state employment:
3.8%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, Washington

Jobs lost during the recession:
2,000

Pre-recession peak:
96,400

Share of state employment:
3.4%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Columbia, Missouri

Jobs regained since the recession:
2,300

Pre-recession peak:
92,900

Share of state employment:
3.5%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas

Jobs lost during the recession:
2,400

Pre-recession peak:
126,500

Share of state employment:
1.2%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

Jobs lost during the recession:
2,600

Pre-recession peak:
219,700

Share of state employment:
2.1%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Lubbock, Texas

Jobs lost during the recession:
3,000

Pre-recession peak:
131,300

Share of state employment:
1.2%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Burlington-South Burlington, Vermont

Jobs lost during the recession:
3,400

Pre-recession peak:
117,100

Share of state employment:
39.4%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Jobs lost during the recession:
3,600

Pre-recession peak:
48,700

Share of state employment:
2.6%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Lincoln, Nebraska

Jobs lost during the recession:
4,400

Pre-recession peak:
174,800

Share of state employment:
18.3%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jobs lost during the recession:
6,700

Pre-recession peak:
183,000

Share of state employment:
1.7%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

El Paso, Texas

Jobs lost during the recession:
6,700

Pre-recession peak:
279,500

Share of state employment:
2.7%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas

Jobs lost during the recession:
21,600

Pre-recession peak:
777,300

Share of state employment:
7.4%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, Texas

Jobs lost during the recession:
106,700

Pre-recession peak:
2,606,600

Share of state employment:
24.6%

Source: United States Conference of Mayors / IHS Global Insight

But just how bad is unemployment in the U.S.?

PRESENTING: The Truth About Unemployment In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.