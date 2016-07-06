These are the only 2 numbers Bill Gates has on his office speed dial

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Bill Gates’ and Warren Buffett’s friendship.

Gates remembers. He just published an entire blog post about it.

“I think the date stands out in my mind so clearly because it marked the beginning of a new and unexpected friendship for Melinda and me — one that has changed our lives for the better in every imaginable way,” Gates writes. “Warren has helped us do two things that are impossible to overdo in one lifetime: learn more and laugh more.”

Perhaps that is why the only two numbers the Microsoft founder has on his speed dial at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are his home phone and Warren Buffett.

“If Warren has time for a call, it’s the highlight of my week,” he writes.

Gates says they talk about almost everything, from current events to the prospect of world-changing innovations. Often, he finds himself drawing wisdom from the 85-year-old investor, occasionally asking himself “What would Warren do?”

“It’s really exciting to have somebody who’s studying these things with a bit of a different background,” Gates says, describing Buffett as a “thought partner” when he and Melinda face roadblocks related to their foundation.

So while July 5, 1991 may not be a red-letter day for most people, it seems to have left a big impression on the world’s richest man. If Gates feels like he owes Buffett a “Thank you,” the rest of the world probably should too.

NOW WATCH: Bill Gates reveals why chickens are the answer to ending poverty



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.