These are the only 15 skyscrapers to ever be called 'The World's Tallest'

From the first 180-foot skyscraper in Chicago to the current world’s tallest structure in Dubai towering over 2,700 feet, architects continue to aim high.

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitats (CTBUH) has catalogued the only 15 buildings to ever hold the title of “World’s Tallest Building,” from 1885 to present day.

Keep scrolling to see every record-breaking building and find out which ones are still standing today.

14. World Building, 309 feet, New York, NY (1890) Wikimedia Commons Joseph Pulitzer, the publisher of the New York World newspaper, was the World Building's original owner. Located on 'Newspaper Row,' this is where he ran his publication. Designed by renowned architect George B. Post, the World (also known as the Pulitzer Building) was the first New York skyscraper to surpass the iconic Trinity Church. In 1955, the city tore it down to grant greater automobile access to the Brooklyn Bridge. 12. The Park Row Building, 391 feet, New York, NY (1899) Wikimedia Commons Architect R.H. Robertson is responsible for the 30-story structure that housed the first Interborough Rapid Transit (IRT) subway headquarters. The building's original owner, William Mills Ivins, was in charge of a syndicate of investors, which is probably why the structure was also called the 'Ivins Syndicate Building.' Located at the foot of City Hall Park, it's now known as 15 Park Row, a residence complex. 11. The Singer Building, 614 feet, New York, NY (1908) Via Wikimedia Commons The Singer Building's memorable design is attributed to architect Ernest Flagg. Built as the headquarters of the Singer Sewing Machine Company, the building stood tall until 1968, when it was torn down and replaced by the U.S. Steel Building, now known as One Liberty Plaza. The Singer Building is the tallest skyscraper ever to be purposely demolished. 8. 40 Wall Street, 927 feet, New York, NY (1930) Wikimedia Commons Now known as the Trump Building, 40 Wall Street is the tallest office building in downtown New York. The Art Deco skyscraper designed by H. Craig Severance used to be the Bank of Manhattan Trust Building. Severance raced to complete the building in less than a year to earn the title of tallest skyscraper -- which he kept for less than a month. 5. 1 WTC, 1,368 feet, New York, NY (1972) Flick/John Cudworth Before the September 11, 2011 terrorist attacks, 1 WTC -- also known as the North Tower -- housed the world-famous Windows on the World restaurant on its 106th and 107th floors. Today, the Freedom Tower, which was designed by Architect David Childs, stands next to the original site, which has been memorialised with a giant fountain.

