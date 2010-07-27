The ONLY 10 Things That Are Known About North Korea's Next Leader

Sources indicate Kim Jong-il plans to hand over the kingdom to his youngest son within weeks.



The heir apparent, who has been identified in only several known photos, gets the keys to a nuclear arsenal and fierce-if-antiquated conventional forces, a strategic alliance with China, and the world’s worst inflationary catastrophe since Weimar.

And to the embarassment of American spy agencies, we know (ostensibly) nothing about him except for these scraps and rumours. Most of it comes from a former North Korean sushi chef and an unnamed classmate.

