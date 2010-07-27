The ONLY 10 Things That Are Known About North Korea's Next Leader

Sources indicate Kim Jong-il plans to hand over the kingdom to his youngest son within weeks.
The heir apparent, who has been identified in only several known photos, gets the keys to a nuclear arsenal and fierce-if-antiquated conventional forces, a strategic alliance with China, and the world’s worst inflationary catastrophe since Weimar.
And to the embarassment of American spy agencies, we know (ostensibly) nothing about him except for these scraps and rumours. Most of it comes from a former North Korean sushi chef and an unnamed classmate.
Chosun Ilbo says the date may have been changed to promote a more auspicious number: It could be a question of round numbers. The channel speculated that the North is trying to make it look as though Kim junior turns 30 in 2012, because that is the year Pyongyang has set as a goal for achieving a 'powerful and prosperous' nation. It is also the centenary of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung's birth and Kim Jong-il's 70th birthday.
The boy speaks French, English and German, having attended the International School of Berne (under the pseudonym Chol Pak)
He idolized Michael Jordan and played basketball himself, despite being overweight and only 5 foot 6
He is credited with initiating two industrial speed campaigns: the 150-Day and 100-Day Battle. He also has accompanied his father on factory tours
He attended a North Korean military academy, and holds an unnamed post at the State Security Department
His nickname is Beloved Comrade or Captain Kim... following father Dear Leader and grandfather Great Leader (pictured)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.