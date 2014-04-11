The Online Video Ecosystem Explained -- Who Holds The Real Power In Video Streaming?

Netflix’s recent peering agreement with Comcast has ignited a firestorm of debate about the relationship between video companies and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). ISPs operate the “last-mile” of fibre that connects the final segment of the Internet — including bandwidth-intensive video — with end users.

Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of misinformation over how peering agreements, including the Netflix-Comcast deal, relate to the wider debate over net neutrality.

To make matters worse, all sides in the debate — transit providers, CDNs, ISPs, and content providers — are guilty of distorting the conversation.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take a close look at the online video ecosystem, unpacking how content gets from video service providers like Netflix and Hulu, on to consumers’ screens, and determine who holds the real power in video streaming. We also look at what’s really going on between Netflix and Comcast, and in the broader net neutrality debate, as it relates to video streaming.

As consumers’ appetite for streaming video keeps ballooning, the debate over how to best get content onto screens, and who should foot the bill, will keep bubbling up.

Here are some key takeaways from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

