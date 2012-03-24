The Online Future Is Personal, And That Requires Big Data

History shows that the most successful products and services — from the VHS video recorder to the Apple iPad — are the ones that are the most user-centric, and in order to construct those kinds of experiences companies need to use all the data that is at their disposal, WiBiData co-founder and chief technology officer Aaron Kimball told theStructure:Data conference in New York on Thursday.



The problem for many companies is that information about their users is spread across hundreds or even thousands of different fields in various databases, and it’s difficult to put it all together in real time.

