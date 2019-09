Terence G. Kawaja of GCA Savvian Advisors gave a keynote at the IAB’s Networks and Exchanges conference.



His message: The industry needs to consolidate.

(Oh yeah, and: ad agencies are screwed.)

Here’s Terrence’s excellent presentation (with audio!):

Terence Kawaja’s IAB Networks and Exchanges Keynote



View more webinars from Terence Kawaja.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.