The Onion's Hilarious List Of Solutions To The European Debt Crisis

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone’s been wondering how the heck Europe’s going to get out of this debt crisis. We may have stumbled across the best (and unfortunately ineffective) answers yet. This afternoon The Onion,”America’s Finest News Source,” released a list of hilarious solutions the European debt crisis. Here are some of our favourites:



Austria: $5 surcharge every time anyone in the world watches The Sound Of Music

Finland: Increasing one of those European-sounding taxes, like the GATT, or the VAT, or the SCRAT, or whatever

Italy: Suspending all sewage and trash pickup services, effective 1993

Portugal: Quietly breaking away from Spain in the middle of the night and floating across the Atlantic in search of a better life.

Find the complete list here.

