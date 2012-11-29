The Onion Just Launched A marvellous Business News Section

Fresh from the success of convincing China’s biggest newspaper that Kim Jong Un was, in fact, “the sexiest man alive,” The Onion has started a new business news section.



Best of all, the section is led by The Onion’s “longtime” advertising columnist, Hammond Morris (sample headline: “Please Click On Our Website’s Banner Ads“).

The launch sponsor is Adobe, in a campaign that carries the banner, “Onion special report: Kowtowing to the almighty dollar.”

