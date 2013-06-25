Satirical Article In The Onion Nails The Problem With The Economy Right Now

You have to hand it to The Onion, their satirical economics coverage has more than a grain of truth to it.



The title to this piece is: Markets In Turmoil As Price Of Money Skyrockets To $90 A Dollar.

Of course that’s silly, but actually, when the price of the currency is surging, that’s deflation, which actually is the big concern right now, as gold, commodities, and equities are all tumbling.

The fact that central bankers seem to be throwing their hands in the air, not inclined to do anything more to stoke the economy only adds to the deflation concern.

