The Onion Movie - Debuting At A DVD Player Near You

The Onion + News Corp.’s Fox Searchlight studio + millions of dollars = movie no one’s seen. But now The Onion Movie, a project that started way back in 2003, will finally find an audience, via a DVD release this year.



At least, that’s what “coming soon” trailers bundled with the recently released The Darjeeling Limited DVD indicate.You can see a version at the NYT movie site. Or if you want to see clips produced by The Onion staff, on their own, in the present tense (like the one below), you can head to the site’s increasingly excellent video site.





In The Know: How Can We Make The War In Iraq More Eco-Friendly?

See Also: MySpace Adds The Onion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.