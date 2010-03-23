The Onion Gets A TV Show

Watch out The Daily Show: The Independent Film Channel is developing a TV series based on the satirical news site The Onion. Set to debut in 2011, the “Onion News Network” is named after their current Web series, a kind of cross between Anderson Cooper 360 and the best fake news segments we’ve ever seen.



They have an ambitious plan to make ONN “the most authentic, aggressive, snarky, in-your-face news show out there,” executive producer Will Graham told the New York Times. “It just seems to us, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC are already doing such great comedy out there, without a whole lot of competition. We thought it was about time that someone really gave them a run for their money.”

Cablevision’s Rainbow Media owns IFC. They get to poach some of those high ratings from the satire kings at Comedy Central for the network’s male audience (IFC’s viewership is 70% male, according to NYT). Rainbow Media is also continuing to capitalise on cultish, indie content–which explains their current plans to acquire Gothamist.

For a preview, check out this Onion News Network classic:



Breaking News: Some Bullshit Happening Somewhere

