The Onion Apologizes For Calling 9-Year-Old Quvenzhané Wallis A 4-Letter Word

Satirical publication The Onion crossed the line last night when it tweeted “Everyone else seems afraid to say it, but that Quvenzhané Wallis is kind of a c*** right?”



The insensitive tweet was taken down an hour after it was posted after many on twitter called it tasteless and abusive.

Today, The Onion CEO Steve Hannah apologized for the tweet and said the individuals responsible for the tweet would be disciplined. Here’s his whole statement:

