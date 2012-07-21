NOT A JOKE: The Onion Nails It On What Will Happen After The Denver Shooting

Photo: Leif K-Brooks on Flickr

Known for its snide humour and circulating statements that are completely false, one of the latest posts at The Onion is probably painfully true—even if couched in sarcasm.The Onion‘s thesis? Tragedies like the mass killing at an Aurora, CO, screening of The Dark Knight Rises early today will generate a shallow media circus and in the end nothing will come of it.



Here’s an excerpt:

According to the nation’s citizenry, calls for a mature, thoughtful debate about the role of guns in American society started right on time, and should persist throughout the next week or so. However, the populace noted, the debate will soon spiral out of control and ultimately lead to nothing of any substance, a fact Americans everywhere acknowledged they felt “absolutely horrible” to be aware of.

With scalpel-like precision, the American populace then went on to predict, to the minute, how long it will take for the media to swarm Aurora, CO, how long it will take for them to leave, and exactly when questions will be raised as to whether or not violence in movies and video games had something to do with the act.

The nation’s citizens also confirmed that, any time now, some religious figure or cable news personality will say something unbelievably insensitive about the tragic shooting.

Gun rights are a hot-button issue and we’re already seeing calls for both President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney to clarify their views on gun control.

With a divided populace and a presidential election in November, it’s already hard to see how this won’t soon turn into a media circus.

