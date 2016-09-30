The Muse CEO explains how interviewing for a job is just like dating

Kathryn Minshew Muse cofounder and CEO Kathryn Minshew.

You probably don’t associate job interviewing with dating. But as it turns out, the two processes may have a lot more in common than you’d think.

Kathryn Minshew, cofounder and CEO of The Muse, a career and employment platform, explained to Business Insider that if you don’t remember that interviewing for a job is a lot like going on a date, you may run into a common pitfall.

“One classic mistake is when people give the impression that they just want a job, not this job or this company in particular,” Minshew says. “From a hiring manager’s perspective, you’re looking for someone who is excited about this role or this company. It’s kind of like dating. No one wants to date someone who just wants a girlfriend or boyfriend. People want to be with people who are interested in them.”

So be sure to make it clear why you’re a good fit for the organisation you’re pursuing. Otherwise, there won’t be a “second date” — or in this case, a job offer.

NOW WATCH: A CEO reveals 3 mistakes that could ruin your chances in a job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.