The One Thing To Pay Attention To When The Fed Announces Minutes Tomorrow

Photo: KC Fed

Tomorrow the Fed will release the minutes from its latest meeting, though we’re not expect to see a whole lot. Most language is expected to be the same.Deutsche Bank’s Joseph LaVorgna does note one thing that could be interesting:



We will also be watching to see what KC Fed President Hoenig does—he has

dissented in favour of higher interest rates since the January 27 FOMC meeting,

and we expect Hoenig to continue to dissent this afternoon. If he does not

dissent, then this would send a powerful signal to the markets that the Fed is very

worried about sovereign risk concerns and the possibility of further disinflation.

According to the April 28 statement, Hoenig “believed that continuing to express

the expectation of exceptionally low levels of the federal funds rate for an

extended period was no longer warranted because it could lead to a build up of

future imbalances and increase risks to longer run macroeconomic and financial

stability, while limiting the Committee’s flexibility to begin raising rates modestly.”

We share this view and believe that Hoenig does as well because the economy is

much stronger today than it was back in January when Mr. Hoenig first dissented.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.