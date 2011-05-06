The One Thing That Continues To Be Remarkable About This Market

Despite everything that’s happening in the market right now, equities remain shockingly immune. They may gave in soon, but if someone told you a couple weeks ago that so many agriculture, industrial, and precious metal commodities would fall out of bed, and that stocks would remain so close to their highs, you’d be stunned.



Right now, US futures are still pointing higher.

